TSPSC seeks relinquishment from Tribal Hostel Welfare Officers

Published: 1:15 am

Hyderabad: The candidates, who have been provisionally selected for the post of Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II in Tribal Welfare Department, Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II in BC Welfare Department, were directed to offer their relinquishment to the post of Hostel Welfare Officer Gr-II in Tribal Welfare Department and BC Welfare Department, if they desire so, on before December 3, through web link provided in the TSPSC website www.tspsc.gov.in.

