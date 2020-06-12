TSPSC shortlists candidates for physical test for FBO posts

By | Published: 4:06 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday released a list of 1,218 hall-ticket numbers (third spell shortlisted candidates) provisionally admitted to the physical test for recruitment to the posts of Forest Beat Officer (FBO).

The PSC said the result notification for the post of FBO was announced as per court orders considering relinquishments in place of absentees and qualified candidates. The list has been hosted on the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in and a schedule for physical test and events will be released later.

The Commission asked candidates who qualified in the second spell of events held from February 15 to 18 at erstwhile districts to attend certificate verification in online mode. Dates for uploading certificates, checklist etc. will be announced shortly on the Commission’s website, it said.

