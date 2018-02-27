TSPSC successfully conducts CBRT for SA posts

By | Published: 1:23 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission has successfully conducted Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) for the posts of School Assistants (SA) on Monday.

While 6,808 candidates had registered for SA English subject, 4,557 had turned up for the test which was held at 10 test centres under Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits from 10 am to 12.30 pm. Similarly for SA Mathematics and Social Studies subjects, 4,552 had applied and 3,225 gave examination at five centres under HMDA limits.

Meanwhile, the PSC has made elaborate arrangements for conduct of CBRT for SA physical science posts and Language pandit Urdu, Marathi & Hindi subjects on Tuesday.

About 6,723 candidates registered for SA posts and 6,247 for language pandit posts. Both the recruitment tests will be held at seven test centres under HMDA limits.