By | Published: 1:47 am

Hyderabad: Taking into consideration the representations received from Teachers Recruitment Test (TRT) candidates for allocating nearest centre to them, TSPSC has decided to refine and issue new hall tickets ensuring candidates are allotted to nearby districts.

The revised hall tickets will be uploaded on www.tspsc.gov.in shortly. Candidates are advised to download revised hall tickets afresh once the service is enabled.