TSPSC to conduct certificate verifications

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conduct the verification of certificates for recruitment to posts of assistant librarian in the Directorate of Medical Education from June 11.

The selected candidates should attend the verification process at TSPSC’s office from 10.30 am. The TSPSC will also conduct verification of certificates for the posts of sanitary inspector in Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) on June 11. For the list of selected candidates and material required for the verification, visit the website www.tspsc.gov.in