TSPSC to conduct proficiency test for ASO aspirants on Sept 8

By | Published: 10:20 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conduct proficiency test in ‘Office automation with the usage of computer and associated software’ here on September 8. This test is being held for candidates who opted for assistant section officer (ASO) post in various departments in the Group-II recruitment.

Each candidate will be provided with a question paper and it has to be solved on a computer in 30 minutes.

The TSPSC, in a press release on Thursday, said the schedule of examination and venues would be announced shortly. The syllabus and scheme of examination had already been made available on the website www.tspsc.gov.in, it said, adding that hall tickets for the exam would be uploaded to the website shortly and same can be downloaded.

