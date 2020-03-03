TSPSC to conduct viva for departmental test candidates

By | Published: 6:38 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conduct viva-voice for eligible candidates in the departmental tests (Languages tests) on Thursday.

A list of eligible candidates along with their hall ticket number has been displayed on the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in.

The PSC on Tuesday instructed eligible candidates that they must invariably carry a copy of hall-ticket which was produced at the time of written examination, along with their employee identity card.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter