TSPSC to hold Group-II interviews in July first week

By | Published: 6:27 pm

Hyderabad: The interview process for recruitment to Group-II posts will commence in the first week of July, said Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani, chairman, Telangana State Public Service Commission.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the annual report of the Commission to Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, the PSC chairman said a list of candidates who were provisionally admitted to the oral test or interviews would be released in a day or two. The interview process might take nearly two months as 2,000 candidates have to be interviewed, he said.

The TSPSC had issued notification for recruitment to 1,032 posts of Group-II for which 5.17 lakh candidates had appeared. Due to various reasons including court cases, the selection process was delayed. On the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT), Chakrapani said all details were submitted to the State government. The recruitment to some posts that were halted due to court cases would be cleared soon, he added.



