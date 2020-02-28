TSPSC: Viva-voce on March 5

By | Published: 1:19 am 1:20 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conduct viva-voce for the departmental tests for November 2019 session on March 5.

The list of eligible candidates, along with their hall ticket numbers, was hosted on the commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in.

The PSC on Thursday informed candidates that they must carry a copy of hall ticket to produce at the time of written exam along with employee identity card.

