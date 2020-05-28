TSRJC-CET postponed, applications date extended

By | Published: 11:07 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Residential Junior Colleges-Common Entrance Test (TSRJC) 2020 for admissions into first year MPC/BPC/MEC courses in 35 residential junior colleges across the State has been postponed.

The Telangana State Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSREIS) on Thursday said a fresh date of examination will be announced later. It said the online registration for the TSRJC-CET has been extended from June 1 to July 10. For more information visit the website http://tsrjdc.cgg.gov.in or contact on 040-24734899 or 9490967222.

