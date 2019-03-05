TSRTC adds another feather to its cap

By | Published: 1:17 am 1:19 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) added a new feather to its cap with the induction of 40 electric buses, the largest fleet of such buses introduced by any State transport corporation in the country.

This apart, the new fleet introduced in Hyderabad on Tuesday happened to be for the first time in the country that an electric bus of 12-metre length has been deployed commercially in the public transport service.

Flagging off the e-buses at Miyapur bus depot, on Tuesday, Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretary (Transport Department) said the TSRTC had achieved a milestone by launching 40 electric buses. Hyderabad has now become first city in the country to launch such type of buses on a large scale, he said.

The fleet will be deployed on the airport route connecting different parts of the city including Begumpet, Uppal, Masab Tank, JNTU, Gachibowli and Miyapur. In the backdrop of increasing fuel prices and rising pollution levels, these e-buses would benefit RTC to some extent, he said and added that 60 more buses would be launched in the second phase.

Manufactured by Olectra-BYD, these technologically advanced zero emission buses accommodates 39 plus 1 (driver) seat. Charged for 4 to 5 hours, the e-bus can ply up to 300 km on the city roads with charging facility being provided at Miyapur and Cantonment depots.

Sourced under Central government’s Faster Adoption and Manufacture of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (Fame India) scheme as part of clean and green transportation, the low floor e-buses would be running on the city roads from Wednesday.

On the other hand, Olectra has become first EV company in the country to cross the milestone of having over 100 electric buses commercially plying on Indian roads. It now has 108 e-buses operated across Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai, Pune, Kerala apart from Telangana.

Speaking on the occasion, NK Rawal, Managing Director, Olectra said: “We continue to be committed and focused on the agenda of providing world class mobility solutions that help reduce the carbon footprint in line with the government’s efforts to address pollution levels in Indian cities.”