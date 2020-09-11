TSRTC awaits govt’s nod to resume full services

RTC Executive Director (Greater Hyderabad Zone) V Venkateshwarlu said they were waiting for orders from the government to resume services

Hyderabad: Awaiting a decision on resumption of city services by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), the Corporation is keeping its buses ready and fit to start services from the word go.

With Hyderabad Metro services resuming their services from Monday, RTC authorities are anticipating orders and accordingly are focusing on cleaning and maintaining their buses. The maintenance staff has been attending duty regularly, though the city buses have been confined to depots since March 22.

RTC Executive Director (Greater Hyderabad Zone) V Venkateshwarlu said they were waiting for orders from the government to resume services. The number of buses to be operated and seating capacity will be decided by government, he said.

“We switch on the bus engine for 15 minutes daily. We are putting jacks and wheel disks under buses to avoid pressure on tyres. Oil is changed depending on the mileage but since the buses are not operated for a long time, there will not be oil change,” Venkateshwarlu said.

From the Greater Hyderabad Zone alone, the RTC used to generate Rs 3.5 crore revenue per day through its fleet of 2,800 buses before the lockdown. Apart from city buses, inter-State buses too have been confined to depots for the last five months.

Nod for Inter-State services soon

The resumption of inter-State services too is expected to get the nod soon. For all services, the guidelines on necessary precautions will be considered and implemented strictly for the safety of passengers, he said.

3,700 buses on road now

As of now, the RTC is operating close to 3,700 buses across the State. These buses include Super Luxury, Deluxe, Express and Palle Velugu, with most of them running from Hyderabad to different districts.

Before the lockdown, the RTC used to operate 6,400 intra-State services a day. It also used to run 9,200 buses including 2,800 city buses.

“To ensure hygiene, all district services are being cleaned daily. We have provided all depots with battery operated sprayers to disinfect buses with sodium hypochlorite. We have not received any complaints from passengers so far as we have instilled confidence in them,” said Vinod Kumar, Executive Director (Engineer).

Slight jump in revenue

The revenue of RTC, which dropped by over 70 per cent, has been slightly improving. From Rs 2.5 crore to 2.75 crore per day in the last few months, it rose to Rs 3.25 crore in August, owing to the festival rush.

However, the corporation has a long way to go to reach its pre-lockdown daily revenue of Rs 13 crore. “We can only improve our revenue when the corporation is operated full-fledged and the public starts travelling in buses. Despite facing losses in operations, we are running buses for the convenience of passengers,” said a senior official.

The intra-state services, which resumed in May, hasn’t had much of patronage, with the overall occupancy being 40 per cent. There is certain fear among passengers to travel in public transport, but anyone can travel in a bus by wearing a face mask, carrying sanitisers and maintaining physical distance, officials added.

