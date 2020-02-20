TSRTC awards fuel-efficient depots, regions

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director Sunil Sharma said efficient use of fuel helped the corporation save enough money.

Appreciating winners who won the awards in the function of ‘Saksham 2020– Samrakshan Kshamata Mahotsav’, on Wednesday, Sharma highlighted the importance of conserving fuel in the context of depleting reserves of petroleum products and strengthening oil conservation moment.

He also said they had initiated a number of technical, managerial and operational controls to achieve maximum fuel efficiency and to create an environment for success. These are reflected by a steady and significant improvement in the fuel efficiency of the organisation.

The MD distributed cash awards and certificates to best regions and depots conservation of High Speed Diesel (HSD). Among all the 11 regions of the corporation, Karimnagar bagged the best region award at corporate level for attaining the highest fuel efficiency (HFE) of 5.71 HSD KMPL for 2018-19. While Armoor got the best depot award at corporate level for attaining HFE of 5.88 HSD KMPL, Falaknuma received the best depot at city level for attaining HFE of 5.36 HSD KMPL for the same period.

