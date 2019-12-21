TSRTC bags energy conservation awards

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bagged several awards at the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO)’s Energy Conservation Awards here on Friday.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan presented the Gold and Silver awards to Nalgonda and Kalwakurthy depots for the highest energy conservation in the Transport Division. The Executive Director (Engineering) C Vinod Kumar and the Regional Manager, Nalgonda, Ch Venkanna and the Depot Manager, Nalgonda K Suresh Kumar received the Gold award from the Governor.

The Chief Mechanical Engineer T Raghunatha Rao and the Depot Manager, Kalwakurthy depot A Sudhakar received the Silver award. TSRTC Managing Director Sunil Sharma appreciated all officers and employees and expressed happiness on achieving the recognition. He also appreciated the officials and employees of Nalgonda and Kalwakurthy depots and extended his best wishes to the team.

The Nalgonda depot with a fleet of 106 buses operated 171.51 lakh km and saved 1.65 lakh liters of high speed diesel (HSD) for the year 2018-19 which resulted in a saving of Rs.109.96 lakh. The Kalwakurthy depot with a fleet of 77 buses operated 98.71 lakh km of HSD and saved 1.37 lakh litres of HSD for the year 2018-19 which resulted in a saving of Rs.91.45 lakh. The Garage In charge, safety driving instructors, KMPL mechanics and two drivers along with the officers of Mechanical Engineering Department had participated in the programme.

