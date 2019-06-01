TSRTC bus crashes into a truck near Dhone, no casualties

By | Published: 1:55 pm 1:57 pm

Hyderabad: A Garuda plus bus of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), which was on its way to Bengaluru from Hyderabad, crashed into a lorry from behind at around 2.30 am on Saturday near Kambalpadu circle, under Dhone police station limits in Kurnool district.

While there were no fatalities, the RTC bus driver Shankar suffered a leg fracture and is undergoing treatment at Kurnool General Hospital. Nearly seven passengers suffered minor injuries in the incident and were given treatment in the outpatient wing of the hospital.

According to authorities, the stranded Garuda bus passengers, including those who had received minor injuries, were provide an alternative bus to complete their onward journey. The RTC Garuda plus bus, with service number 1013, was travelling towards Bengaluru on the Kurnool national highway.

At Kambalpadu circle, the RTC bus was behind a truck when the driver of the heavy goods vehicle suddenly applied sudden breaks on spotting a speed breaker. The RTC bus driver also applied sudden breaks but in the process the Garuda vehicle hit the lorry from behind, authorities said. No casualties were reported.

