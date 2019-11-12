TSRTC bus runs over motorcyclist in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:32 pm

Hyderabad: One person was crushed to death by a TSRTC city bus at Moosarambagh in Malakpet on Tuesday morning.

J Shekhar, 20, who worked at a medical store and was a resident of Dilsukhnagar, was going on a motorcycle from Dilsukhnagar towards Malakpet when he slipped and came under the left rear wheel of the TSRTC bus at Moosarambagh. He died on the spot, the police stated.

The Malakpet police have shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination. A case has been registered.

