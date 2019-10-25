TSRTC driver approaches police against strike leaders

By | Published: 4:23 pm

Hyderabad: A TSRTC driver has on Friday lodged a complaint against RTC employees Joint Action Committee convener Ashwathama Reddy, alleging he was misguiding RTC employees and continuing the strike putting their livelihood at stake.

The driver, K. Raju from the Kukatpally bus depot, said in his complaint to the Kukatpally police that Reddy had induced employees to go on strike with demands like merging the RTC with the government, adding that Reddy was responsible for the suicides of RTC employees.

The Chief Minister had given a chance to the employees to return to work, but Reddy was still misleading them, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter