TSRTC driver commits suicide in Mahababubabad

By | Published: 9:53 am

Mahabubabad: Tension escalated in Mahabubabad town on Wednesday after an RTC driver committed suicide. Avula Naresh (51) consumed some pesticide in the wee hours of Wednesday. He died while undergoing treatment at the Mahabubabad area hospitals as the family members shifted him for treatment after noticing that he had consumed pesticide.

He joined the RTC in 2007. He is survived by wife Poolamma and two sons. It is said that Poola had been suffering from heart ailments for the last five years.

After learning about the death of Naresh, his colleagues, JAC leaders and other Opposition party leaders have visited the hospital and took the body to local bus depot and are staging dharna with the body. Due to this tension prevailed in the town. Police have been deployed in huge numbers to avoid the untoward incidents.

