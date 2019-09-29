TSRTC employees call for indefinite strike from Oct 5

By | Published: 6:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Employees Union has called for an indefinite strike from October 5 to resolve their demands at the earliest.

According to TSRTC union leaders, the strike would not be called off at any cost unless the State government acted on their demands. The main demands by unions include merging of the RTC with the State government, providing job security to employees and clearing pending arrears.

The strike will be a major jolt to the public as it is the peak season for RTC to ferry thousands during Dasara holidays.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .