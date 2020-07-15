TSRTC executive director Venkateswara Rao no more

By | Published: 5:50 pm

Hyderabad: T. Venkateswara Rao, Executive Director (Admin & Medical), TSRTC, passed away here on Wednesday. Rao had worked as Depot Manager, Divisional Manager, OSD, Regional Manager, Chief Personnel Manager and was working as Executive Director (A&M) with the TSRTC.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and TSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Sunil Sharma, expressed deep shock and condolences at the sudden demise of Rao. The Corporation officers and employees paid their tributes.

Ajay Kumar said Rao was a polite and committed officer of the Corporation and that the organization had lost a good administrator.

