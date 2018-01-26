TSRTC gears up for Medaram jatara rush

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: With hardly four days left for the prestigious and mammoth tribal jatara hailed as the biggest and colourful congregation in Asia, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is fully geared up to meet the challenge of shifting lakhs of devotees.

While a majority of devotees come by foot or bullock carts, the non-tribals come in private vehicles, including tractors, DCMs and trucks, for which spacious parking lots are made available and are equipped with water, electricity and toilet facility. Private buses, contract carriages are also anticipated to arrive in large numbers for the huge jatara, which occupies over 50 sq km of forest space in Tadvai mandal.

Though the Sammakka -Saralamma jatara is officially scheduled from January 31 to February 3, lakhs of devotees are already making a beeline for Medaram. Their numbers will be multifold when the folk goddesses are brought from their hideouts in sacred grooves and installed on the earthen mounds in Medaram village.

According to estimates of the TSRTC, about 1.2 crore people are expected to visit the jatara and about 25 per cent would use the RTC buses for which the State government has granted Rs 2.48 crore to make elaborate arrangements. ‘We served 15 lakh devotees last year and hope to serve more than 20 lakhs this year,” said Sri Kiran, PR Manager of RTC.

He also said that 11,000 RTC staffers, including two EDs,10 RMs and 100 officials, had been enlisted for work at Medaram where temporary bus shelters have been set up with drinking water, electricity and mobile toilet facilities on a 60-acre land. They are monitored with the help of 16 CC cameras, 36 ticket counters and 450 ticket issuing machines (TIMs).

The RTC buses were also allocated on regional basis – 531 for Karimnagar, 375 – Khammam, 304 – Adilabad, 2,150 for Warangal, 205 for other regions of Warangal and 50 for Ranga Reddy.

The TSRTC will also provide the service of mini-Vajra A/C buses from Hyderabad for. “Special teams have been geared up to meet challenges of traffic congestion and accidents on the 110-km road from Warangal -Mulugu-Medaram so that all emergencies are tackled within 15-30 minutes,” said a senior official.