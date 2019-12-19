TSRTC inducts 38 dependents of employees

By | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Incharge Managing Director Sunil Sharma on Wednesday inaugurated induction training programme for dependents of employees appointed under Special Employment Scheme.

A total of 38 members were appointed in various categories like junior assistant, conductors, security constables and shramiks. The duration of training for junior assistants is 13 weeks, for conductors it is three weeks, for security constables it is 8 weeks and for shramiks, it is two weeks.

Sharma advised the newly appointed employees to undergo proper training and work satisfactorily and bring laurels to the corporation, according to a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .