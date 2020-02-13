TSRTC initates redressal of employees’ grievances

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will now lay special focus on improving amenities and services for passengers.

Further, the Corporation has initiated measures to resolve issues pertaining to its employees especially issues of job security and directed the officials to submit a report in this connection within a week.

Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar chaired a meeting of TSRTC to discuss organisational issues at Transport Bhavan here on Wednesday. The TSRTC Managing Director and Principal Secretary for Transport, Roads and Buildings Sunil Sharma along with TSRTC executive directors, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Minister said the Corporation would be strengthened as per directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He asked the RTC officials to give priority to redressal of employees’ grievances and conduct a grievance redressal meetings every Tuesday in this regard. Officials were asked to resolve issues under their purview without much delay.

“Requests from the employees with regard to over duty, medical grounds and other holidays must be dealt with a humanitarian approach,” he said. He asked RTC staff to improve occupancy ratio in buses to make the Corporation more sustainable.

