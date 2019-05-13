Hyderabad: Considering the travelling needs of Hi-Tec City and financial district, Greater Hyderabad Zone of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has introduced six Metro Luxury Volvo buses on new route Secunderabad to Wave Rock (49M/ 216W). These buses would be operated via Patny, Paradise, Prakashnagar, Begumpet, Punjagutta, Masabtank, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Darga, Gachibowli and Wipro Circle, according to press release.
TSRTC introduces Metro buses on new route in Hyderabad
By | Published: 14th May 2019 12:36 am