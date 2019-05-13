TSRTC introduces Metro buses on new route in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Considering the travelling needs of Hi-Tec City and financial district, Greater Hyderabad Zone of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has introduced six Metro Luxury Volvo buses on new route Secunderabad to Wave Rock (49M/ 216W). These buses would be operated via Patny, Paradise, Prakashnagar, Begumpet, Punjagutta, Masabtank, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Darga, Gachibowli and Wipro Circle, according to press release.