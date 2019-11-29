TSRTC JAC apologizes to people of Telangana, welcomes CM’s decision

By | Published: 2:06 pm 2:23 pm

Hyderabad: The TSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising representatives of employee unions of the RTC, on Friday apologized to passengers and the general public in Telangana for causing inconvenience to them during the 52-day strike in the State.

In a statement issued here on Friday, JAC convener E. Aswathama Reddy welcomed Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision welcoming the employees to resume duties. Reddy also thanked the employees and political parties that supported the JAC during the strike that was observed in support of various demands of RTC employees.

The JAC leaders termed the death of a few RTC employees during the strike period as unfortunate and conveyed its condolences to the bereaved families.

