TSRTC JAC leaders taken into custody

By | Published: 3:16 pm 3:27 pm

Hyderabad: Several leaders of the TSRTC Joint Action Committee were taken into preventive custody by the police when they staged a sit-in along with BJP activists in front of Bus Bhavan at Musheerabad on Saturday.

Among those detained were JAC leaders E. Ashwathama Reddy and K. Raji Reddy among others.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and TSRTC JAC had given a call for dharna at all the 35 bus depots in the State to pressurize the government to concede to their demands even as the TSRTC strike entered the eight day on Saturday.

