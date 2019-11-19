TSRTC JAC leaders withdraw hunger strike

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) convener Ashwathama Reddy, who was admitted in the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) on Sunday, has withdrawn his hunger strike on Monday.

On Sunday, the city police had foiled his hunger strike protest and taken him into hospital with his health deteriorating. Even after getting admitted in the hospital, he was on hunger strike and refused to withdraw it.

However on Monday, Reddy along with JAC co-convener Raji Reddy called off the hunger strike after which M Kodandaram of Telangana Jana Samithi, Manda Krishna Madiga of MRPS, Thammineni Veerabhadram of CPI (M) and other leaders offered lemon juice to both.

B Nagender, Superintendent of OGH said that Reddy’s health was stable now. “There was drop in BP and sugar levels on Sunday, however, his health has improved after giving treatment,” he said.

Addressing the media after calling off hunger strike, Reddy appealed to the State government to ensure a conducive atmosphere for holding talks. He welcomed the court’s directions to Labour Commission to intervene and address the issue in two weeks.

“The strike will continue and employees will organise protests at various depots in the State. The Sadak Bandh which was scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed,” he added.

