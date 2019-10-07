TSRTC JAC postpones protests after leaders’ arrest in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:57 am

Hyderabad: The TSRTC JAC has postponed all the planned protests after its leaders including the convener were arrested at the Telangana Martyrs’ memorial near Assembly on Monday.

The strike called by the TSRTC JAC entered the third day on Monday, even as the Government took a tough stand against the agitation and declared that only 1200 employees who reported for duties before the deadline would be construed as on rolls and that the remaining would be dismissed.

The TSRTC JAC convenor Ashwathama Reddy and other union leaders went to Telangana Martyrs’ memorial where they were taken into custody. The city police had earlier denied permission for the RTC employees to organise protests at Indira Park.

The TSRTC JAC’s convenor Ashwathama Reddy said the JAC was now postponing the protests and that it would be discussing the future plan of action. He expressed his displeasure against State government’s decision on sacking RTC employees who were on strike for the last two days.

Telangana Mazdoor Union General Secretary, Thomas Reddy requested all civil groups and public to extend their support to RTC unions. “We will take up black badge protests to protest against government’s decision'” he said.

Union leaders said that they have gathered at Gun Park to pay tributes to Telangana Martyrs, however, police detained them which is unlawful. Meanwhile, RTC strike called by trade unions entered the third day and commuters continue to rely on MMTS trains, metro services, autos and cabs while authorities are running limited city buses and private vehicles.

