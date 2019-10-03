TSRTC JAC remains adamant on strike as talks remain inconclusive

By | Published: 12:55 am 1:00 am

Hyderabad : Buses of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) may stay off the roads from October 5, with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TSRTC employees and workers threatening to go ahead with the indefinite strike if their issues are not resolved by then. Talks between the State government’s committee of senior IAS officers and the JAC representatives held on Wednesday remained inconclusive.

The JAC members tabled their charter of 26 demands, including merger of TSRTC with the State government, providing job security, implementation of Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for staff, clearing debts of TSRTC and also reimbursing pending bills, among others.

Following directions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the senior IAS officers committee comprising Special Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Principal Secretaries Ramakrishna Rao and Sunil Sharma held talks with the JAC representatives at Roads & Buildings office in Errum Manzil here on Wednesday. The committee members requested the RTC staff to withdraw the strike call and avoid any inconvenience to the people during the festive season. The Chief Minister and his Cabinet, at a meeting on Tuesday, had also urged the TSRTC employees to refrain from going on an agitation during the festival season.

CM’s commitment

“The Chief Minister has reiterated his commitment to resolve pending issues of TSRTC and its staff. We will submit a comprehensive report to the State government with recommendations comprising short-term, mid-term and long-term solutions. As it will take some time to prepare such an extensive report, we request the RTC staff to withdraw their strike call,” Somesh Kumar said. He stated that the government was prepared for any eventualities in case the JAC members were not willing to yield ground.

TSRTC JAC convenor and Telangana Mazdoor Union (TMU) general secretary Ashwathama Reddy said there was no specific assurance from the IAS officers committee to resolve their pending demands and hence, they had no plans to call off the strike at this juncture. “We will be able to decide on calling off the strike only when the State government gives us commitment to resolve our demands within a specific time-frame. There has been no assurance to resolve minor issues which are under the purview of TSRTC management itself,” he said.

Pointing out that the previous governments had also appointed such committees, the JAC members demanded that the government gives them a commitment to resolve their issues failing which the strike will commence from October 5.

