TSRTC JAC takes out bike rally in Warangal

By | Published: 7:45 pm

Warangal Urban: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Joint Action Committee (JAC), Warangal region, took out a bike rally from Warangal railway station to Ekashila Park in Hanamkonda here on Friday as a part of their ongoing strike. They raised slogans against the government and demanded early solution to their problems.

Activists of different political parties including the MCPI (U) and CPM have also participated in the rally. Similarly, a rally was organised from Kazipet railway station to Ekashila Park.

Speaking on occasion, a leader of the JAC has appealed to the people to make bandh on Saturday a big success. “I also appeal to the temporary drivers and conductors not to ply the buses and be a part of the bandh. We are also fighting for the recruitment of the workers,” he said. CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhdaram has addressed the striking employees at the Ekashila Park. He said that the fight to protect the TSRTC would be continued till the TRS government led by K Chandrashekhar Rao resolves the issues. Bike rallies have also been oragnised by the agitating RTC workers at several towns in the erstwhile Warangal district.

