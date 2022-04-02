TSRTC launches Express bus services from Hanamkonda to Yadadri

Warangal: To facilitate the devotees visiting the Yadadri temple, the TSRTC, Warangal Region, has launched the ‘Yadadri Darshan’ Express bus services from Hanamkonda. As a part of this, Warangal Police Commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi formally launched the first bus from Hanamkonda to Yadadri at Hanamkonda bus station at 10 am here on Saturday. After purchasing a ticket, he handed over the same to the first woman passenger travelling to Yadadri in the bus.

Speaking on the occasion, the CP urged the people to utilise this TSRTC bus service for the safe journey to the Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri. Rs 130 is fare for each adult, while Rs 70 is for each child travelling to Yadadri in the Express bus, said RTC, Warangal Regional Manager V Sridevi. ACP Jithender Reddy, RTC Divisional Manager B Ramesh, Depot Managers V Mohan Rao, K Bhanukiran, Satyanarayana, Supervisors, and others staff were present.

