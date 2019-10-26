TSRTC management calls RTC unions for talks this afternoon

By | Published: 1:06 pm

Hyderabad: The TSRTC management has called the striking RTC unions for talks this afternoon at 2 p.m.

In his invite to the unions, RTC acting managing director Sunil Sharma said the talks were being called for in compliance with the High Court orders.

The meeting will be held at the office of Engineer-in-Chief, R&B, Serum Manzil.

While the demand for merger of RTC with government is off the table, it is learnt that about a dozen demands without financial implications would be discussed with another nine or ten demands.

