TSRTC needs Rs 224 cr to pay salaries: Addl Advocate General

Hyderabad: Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavli of the Telangana High Court on Monday heard a writ plea questioning the inaction of payment of September salaries to 49,190 employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.

Telangana Jathiya Mazdoor Union filed the writ plea against Principal Secretary, Transport Department, and Managing Director of TSRTC. The union contended that the action of refusing to pay salaries was against the Constitution and Labour Laws. Additional Advocate General Ramchandar Rao informed the court that the corporation needed Rs 224 crore to pay the salaries while it was left with only with Rs 7 crore. Chikkudu Prabhakar, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that all higher officials were paid salaries and the petitioners were intentionally deprived of their salaries. The judge adjourned the case to October 29 stating that the public interest case before the division Bench be decided first.

Illegal arrest case

A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, on Monday adjourned the case pertaining to illegal arrest of Telangana Praja Front (TPF) leader Nalamasa Krishna and Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) leader Bandari Maddileti to Wednesday. Wives of detainees filed a habeas corpus writ plea challenging their arrest. The Special Government Pleader took time to file counter on the earlier occasion when the question of procedural violation was raised by the judge. When Additional Advocate General Ramchandar Rao sought more time, the Bench conceded.

Secretariat demolition

The same adjourned a batch of public interest litigation case questioning the decision of the government to demolish the existing Secretariat building at Hyderabad. The petitioners, Watch-voice of the people, MP Revanth Reddy and others raised their contention that the existing Secretariat was having structural stability and a life span of 50 to 70 years. They also contended that constructing new buildings by wasting huge public exchequer and natural resources was illegal arbitrary and unjustified. The bench adjourned the case to October 30 for further hearing.

