TSRTC official attacked by unidentified persons in Bhainsa

By | Published: 2:19 pm 2:26 pm

Nirmal: Unidentified persons assaulted Janardhan, manager of Bhainsa depot, was attacked by unidentified persons when he was on his way to the depot to attend to his duties on Tuesday morning, according to police.

The depot manager was covered with a mask and beaten up by the assailants. A case of attempt to murder was registered and investigation is in progress, Bhainsa DSP Rajesh Bhalla said.

The injured RTC officials has been admitted to the area hospital and his condition is stated to be stable.

The RTC officers association general secretary Krishnakant has condemned the attack and appealed for stringent punishment for the assailants.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter