TSRTC official beats Covid, saves lives by donating plasma

By | Published: 12:31 am 1:10 am

Hyderabad: Recovering from Covid-19 is just one part of the battle. Heroes are made when they save the lives of others by donating blood plasma.

Rajendra Prasad, Chief Traffic Manager (Marketing & Commercial), TSRTC, who recently conquered Covid-19 and resumed duty, has donated plasma and now, is also urging others to do the same.

“After recovery, I donated two units of plasma at KIMS hospital. You won’t feel any difference if you donate plasma. Your energy levels remain the same,” he said, urging people not to believe in rumours and misconceptions on blood and plasma donation.

Recalling his experience, Prasad said there is no need to get nervous or to panic if one tests positive. “There is the usual nervousness when the news of being positive first hits you, but you should overcome it quickly and fight it out,” he said.

Follow a proper diet, stay confident and adhere to the doctor’s advice and quarantine guidelines, he said. “When in home quarantine, I stayed positive and never allowed any negativity to creep in. Staying positive is key to winning over the coronavirus,” Prasad added.

Prasad’s wife is a senior health officer working in primary health centres and Basthi Dawakhanas and was engaged in efforts to trace Covid-19 cases in different parts of the city.

“Even my daughter was infected with the virus and three of us were admitted to Gandhi Hospital in June. I was initially asymptomatic when I tested positive, but after five days, I had severe fever and cough and doctors there ensured best treatment,” he said.

Appreciating the staff at Gandhi Hospital for the care they gave, Prasad said the daily diet in the hospital included ginger tea, bananas, eggs, idly/dosa, dry fruits and vegetable curries apart from rasam and curd.

The war is not over after recovery. Precautions have to be strictly followed like wearing masks, gloves, sanitising hands and maintaining cleanliness and hygiene, he said, adding that he however was disappointed about the stigma attached to Covid-19.

“People try to see and treat Covid-19 patients differently which is very wrong. Infected persons should be encouraged and supported in their battle against Covid-19,” Prasad said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .