TSRTC on road to recovery

By | Published: 12:12 am 10:35 pm

Hyderabad: It is no secret that the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), which was already reeling under severe losses, was further pushed back against the wall by the October-November 2019 strike which went on for over 50 days.

Now, almost four months after the strike, the corporation is slowly clawing its way back up from the abyss that the strike pushed it into.

Streamlining of some services, phasing out of old and fuel-guzzling buses, and above all, the fare revision that was implemented from December have gradually seen the corporation’s’ revenue increase, especially in the State capital.

According to TSRTC officials, the daily earnings in the Greater Hyderabad Zone (GHZ) have gone up from Rs 2.3 crore to Rs 2.7 crore. Earlier, the corporation used to earn Rs 25 to 27 per km in each trip, which has now gone up to Rs 30 to Rs 31.

The fare revision saw the minimum fare in city ordinary bus being hiked from Rs 5 to Rs 10, while the minimum and maximum fares in metro deluxe buses were revised to Rs 15 and Rs 45, respectively. The officials say the fare revision has brought down monthly losses in the city by Rs 10 crore i.e., from Rs 45 crore to Rs 35 crore per month.

Against a monthly expenditure of Rs 350 crore in GHZ, the RTC was now earning around Rs 315 crore every month, against the earlier Rs 300-305 crore, a senior official said.

V Venkateshwarlu, Executive Director, GHZ, said the RTC had improved its performance both in revenue and operations across the city in the last three months. “There are no reports of breakdowns and not even a single trip was failed due to repairs. We are taking all measures to run services smoothly for the convenience of passengers,” he said.

1,000 buses phased out in city

According to officials, the RTC has phased out close to 1,000 buses in the city. Though it had initially planned to take out 500 buses from operations, this was increased to 1,000. Buses spewing huge quantities of smoke, along with the old ones that had frequent complaints and were causing losses to the corporation, were phased out from the services.

At present, the RTC fleet in GHZ is confined to around 2,500 buses. The corporation is covering up for the phased out buses by operating hired buses, officials said.

The missing ‘leader’

Hyderabad: Ashwathama Reddy, who had led the last year’s RTC strike, has since gone incommunicado.

Employees and other members of the Joint Action Council say Reddy has ignored the charge-sheet issued by the management for not attending duties without the sanction of leave from the competent authority. He had applied for leave till May 5 and since then, has not been attending duty. In a memo issued last month, the management asked him to submit an explanation for his absence from duties, but he is reportedly yet to respond to this.

