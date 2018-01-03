TSRTC to operate special buses for Sankranti

By | Published: 4:20 pm 4:26 pm

Hyderabad: To tackle the extra rush of passengers during the Sankranti festival, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is making elaborate arrangements to operate 3,262 special buses from the city to different parts of the country from January 10 to 13.

These special buses will be operated from main points such as MGBS, JBS, CBS, Uppal X roads and LB Nagar. As many as 1,910 special buses will be operated in the State while 1,352 buses will ferry passengers to various parts of Andhra Pradesh.

According to officials, these special buses are being arranged to cater the needs of the passengers for the festival season, in addition to the 3,500 regular buses. In view of huge turnouts in bus stands from January 10 to 13, 3,262 buses have been planned and if there is any need, RTC will operate more buses, officials said.

TSRTC Regional Manager, Rangareddy, E Yadagiri said “All the steps are being taken to avoid any inconvenience for passengers. For this, RTC staff including senior officials will monitor round the clock all the main points during operation of special buses to ensure a hassle-free journey for passengers”.

However, those travelling long distances need to shell out an additional 50 per cent on the fare in special buses. These buses will include ordinary, Metro Deluxe, Express and other buses.

To avoid traffic jams, the operation of many special buses along with the scheduled ones will be diverted from MGBS to the main points in the twin cities.

Buses towards Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Medak will be operated from JBS and passengers going Yadadri, Warangal have to board from Uppal X Roads while buses to Nalgonda, Miryalaguda and Kodada will halt at the Dilsuknagar bus station.

Passengers travelling to the Rayalaseema region need to catch their bus at CBS Old Hangar and the ones heading to various parts of the Andhra region can board from LB Nagar.

TSRTC officials have appealed the passengers to make use of the website, www.tsrtconline.in for booking tickets in advance. For enquiry or information on buses, contact: 8330933419/8330933532 (MGBS), 040-27802203 (JBS), 9241448891 (CBS) and 040-23747297 (Dilsukhnagar).