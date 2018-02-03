TSRTC operates 34,000 bus trips for Medaram Jatara

By | Published: 10:45 pm

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Samakka-Saralamma Jatara, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) operated special buses for the pilgrims, clearing 10.25 lakh passengers with 34,000 bus trips from various places without any hassles. The operation of these special buses commenced from January 28.

Managing Director, TSRTC G V Ramana Rao personally monitored the special operations for the last few days from command control and other centres for smooth bus operations.

Executive Directors, HODs, Officers also monitored the operations to clear the traffic and around 12,000 employees worked round the clock to make Medaram Jatara a success, according to a press release.