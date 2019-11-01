TSRTC operates over 6,450 buses across Telangana

By | Published: 10:42 pm

Hyderabad: The TSRTC on Friday operated over 6,450 buses availing the services of temporary drivers and conductors across the State on Friday.

To help commuters reach their destinations, TSRTC till 5 pm on Friday operated the fleet including Palle Velugu, Express, Deluxe and Super Luxury buses.

The measures taken by the officials helped many commuters reach their destinations without much inconvenience. Senior officials constantly monitored the situation on ground and initiated measures accordingly.

The fleet operated on Friday included 4,549 TSRTC owned buses and 1,908 were hired buses and were run with 4,549 temporary drivers and 6,457 private conductors. Tickets were issued using ticket issuing machines in 5,820 buses and conventionally in 519 buses, said a press release.

Meanwhile, an all political party meeting is scheduled at the RTC Employees Union Office and the Joint Action Committee leaders are expected to participate and discuss the future course of action.

