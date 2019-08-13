TSRTC plans Tirumala tour package

By | Published: 12:04 am 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: Having darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala is not an easy affair. But now, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning to make it easier for you. The offer is simple. Book a ticket to Tirumala on a TSRTC bus, and the corporation will arrange darshan for you.

TSRTC authorities are already in touch with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials to work out the nitty-gritty of the offer. Of the scores of pilgrims from the State visiting Tirumala every day, around 1,000 pilgrims travel in 32 scheduled buses of the RTC.

“Several pilgrims go to Tirumala through various modes of transport and we want to make them travel in our buses by offering special darshan tickets,” said a senior official.

Transport Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy recently requested the Chairman of TTD Board, YV Subba Reddy, to facilitate special entry darshan tickets for pilgrims in TSRTC buses.

The TTD has extended the facility of allotment of special entry darshan tickets to various other State-owned tourism corporations and also to the APSRTC.

The Minister, officials said, wrote a letter to the TTD chairman to allot 1,000 special entry darshan tickets every day to pilgrims travelling by RTC buses , since this would improve the patronage of RTC.

“We are awaiting a reply from TTD and are hopeful of a positive response from them as it would help in improving our patronage,” an RTC official said.

According to the RTC’s website www.tsrtconline.in, the corporation ferries passengers to Tirumala from MGBS, ECIL and Uppal in the capital at a normal fare of around Rs.650 in Super Luxury buses and Rs.850 in Rajdhani buses every day.

