TSRTC plans to operate electric buses on hire basis

Hyderabad: After checking out different options, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to operate 100 AC electric city buses on hire basis.

TSRTC plans to introduce 40 electric buses in first phase, followed by 60 buses in the second phase. To this effect, the corporation has issued a notification inviting private companies to provide two different bus models on hire basis.

Officials want to introduce two different models, which differ in vehicle length, charging time, air conditioning capacity etc. The idea was to go green and State government too was pitching for electric vehicles and was coming up with a policy as well, said a senior official from TSRTC.

The Corporation had initially thought of purchasing the buses and operating them on its own but considering the financial and technical challenges, the idea was shelved. Now, private companies were being invited to provide the buses and corporation would operate the vehicles.

Companies or operators would have to provide the vehicles along with a driver, insurance and the maintenance would also have to be handled by them. Corporation’s role would be confined to fare collection and operating the buses on select routes. Operators would be paid per km basis and on the number of km travelled by each bus, he said.

On the fare to be charged in the buses, the official said, “It will depend on the price quoted by the companies or operators to provide buses. At present, Rs 22 per km diesel is being paid for diesel buses.”

There would be a few conditions. After entering into agreement, the corporation would levy penalties on operators, in case, they fail to provide buses on any day. This apart, the payment would be deducted, if there were any breakdowns enroute during the daily operations, he added.