TSRTC plans to set up driving institutes

30 heavy motor vehicle driving training institutes to come up in district headquarters

By | Published: 12:03 am 12:26 am

Hyderabad: To overcome shortage of skilled drivers and manpower, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning to establish 30 heavy motor vehicle driving training institutes across the State.

These driving training institutes will come up in district headquarters, including Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy. The 30 institutes will be in addition to the existing skill development centres at the Zonal Staff Training College, Hakimpet and Warangal, to impart quality training with course content conforming to the regulations of the MV Act.

According to TSRTC officials, many unemployed youth will be benefitted by taking up the training programme. The training will be for 30 days, wherein candidates will undergo rigorous training and will be made to drive a bus with perfection by the end of the training.

The plan to set up the driving institutes was announced by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Tuesday, as part of his plans to decentralise training activities in TSRTC. Candidates interested in joining the training programme need to have passed Class VIII and aged 22 years and above. The fee for training programme is Rs 15,600 including GST.

In the initial stage, candidates will be imparted with theory classes on rules and regulations, width and span of the bus, how to drive the bus and on road signals. Later, hands-on training will be given on steering control, gear and other operations. The training will enable candidates to drive buses in open places and once they learn the skill, they will be made to drive on the outskirts, on city roads and even on ghat roads depending on their capabilities. After successful completion of training, certificates will be given to candidates.

“Preference will be given to these candidates during RTC recruitment. They can also drive hired buses and lorries, goods vehicles and other heavy transport vehicles,” a senior official said.

