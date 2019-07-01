TSRTC refurbishes over 500 Hyderabad city buses

By | Published: 12:07 am 11:52 pm

Hyderabad: Having faced criticism and complaints from passengers over the poor maintenance of its Metro Express buses, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has refurbished over 500 such buses in the city.

According to TSRTC officials, in the last two years, bodies of 584 metro Express buses were replaced with new ones at the bus body unit in Miyapur and plans are afoot to do the same for another 13 buses.

At present, there are 778 Metro Express buses in the city and most of them have been in operation for eight to 10 years.

Each Metro Express bus has been refurbished at a cost of Rs 7 lakh, which helps the RTC run those buses for another 10 years. For the first time, TSRTC has taken up the initiative of changing the body of old buses in the city instead of introducing new buses, officials said.

A Sridhar, Deputy Chief Traffic Manager (Greater Hyderabad Zone), said that against a total of 778 Metro Express buses, they had decided to refurbish over 720 buses. Of these, they could make it in 584 buses in the last two years.

“We used to receive several complaints over the poor condition and maintenance of buses. It was in this background that the TSRTC decided to refurbish such buses for the convenience of passengers,” Sridhar added.

There have been regular complaints that most of the ordinary buses plying in the city are neither dusted nor cleaned before it starts from the depot. This has been forcing passengers to clean the dust from the seat before occupying it.

Passengers say that it has become inconvenient to travel in such buses and when the issue is brought to the notice of conductors, they tell them to report such issues to the depot manager.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter