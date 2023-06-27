TSRTC revamping self to withstand tough competition: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Hyderabad: To stay relevant and compete with private transport services, in the last one-year the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has revamped its facilities and services. Modernization of bus stations, passenger amenities and adding new bus services including launch of electric vehicles was taken-up, Transport Minister, Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Tuesday said.

The Minister, who along with senior RTC officials including RTC MD, V C Sajjanar inaugurated a mega blood donation camp at MG Bus Stand, said that in the last 18 months, RTC has managed to reach more people by launching innovative programs. The Minister reminded that the RTC was able to reduce the loss of Rs.1, 900 crore in the last year.

A total of 100 bus stands were modernized while another 150 will be revamped this year.

The 45, 000 RTC employees have been working diligently and the positive results have started to show because of their dedicated work. So far, the RTC staff received 7 Dearness Allowances, due to which salary of each employee has increased up to 35 percent, Minister said.

“There will be no compromise in providing quality passenger amenities. As many as 760 new buses have already been procured and soon non-AC electric buses will be available for passengers in Hyderabad limits,” Ajay Kumar said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjanar said that due to unstinted support from people, RTC has been able to gradually improve its revenue. The RTC is also trying its best to increase the occupancy ratio to 75 per cent.

“We are introducing new programs and offers based on the response from the citizens. Apart from revising the ticket rates for augmenting the income, we are also focusing on non-ticket income,” Sajjanar said.