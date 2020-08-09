TSRTC rides high on parcel, cargo services

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s efforts to increase its revenue are yielding results with its recently launched parcel, courier and cargo services (PCC) evoking an encouraging response from customers.

Introduced on June 19, the PCC services are being used for freight transport, with the first phase of the services made available from 147 bus stations across the State including the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, Jubilee Bus Station and Rathifile bus station in the city.

According to officials, the first day of parcel and courier services had registered a revenue of Rs.15,000. This has steadily grown to reach Rs.7 lakh a day. Earlier, the RTC used to earn Rs.2.3 lakh a day from private players through these services.

KCR Directions

Following the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to devise strategies on expanding parcel, courier and cargo services, RTC had begun working on improving these services. It is now looking at expanding services in parcel booking by contacting government departments, non-governmental organisations and private companies. TSRTC’s PCC Special Officer, Krishna Kanth, said the parcel and courier services were being dispatched mostly in ordinary, express and deluxe buses.

“Once the interstate buses resume services, our revenue could go up to Rs.15 lakh a day,” he said. “We are currently operating parcel and courier business at 147 bus station locations and will soon expand the business with 300 agents. In addition to this, we have 150 cargo transportation vehicles and also 50 mini cargo vehicles,” said a senior official.

At present, RTC is doing door delivery and pick up from select locations, which will also be extended to more places in the coming days.

Fares revised

Recently, the RTC revised the fare chart and divided it into 0 to 5 kg and 6 to 10 kg categories. The fares will be charged as per the weight of the parcel. Earlier, the charge for a parcel weighing less than 10 kg was Rs.50 for a distance of 75 km.

In the new fares, if the parcel weight is between 0 and 5 kg. it will be charged Rs.20 and if it is between 6 kg and 10 kg, it will be charged Rs.50. The charges of intra and inter-state courier services have also been reduced considerably, officials said.

