TSRTC saves big in power bills

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: The efforts of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) in conserving power usage and tapping green energy through the solar panels have been glowing bright with the cash-strapped corporation saving big in power bills.

By harnessing solar power, TSRTC has been registering a saving of approximately Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3 crore per annum in power bills through the installation of solar PV roof top systems on bus depots, stations and its buildings.

According to TSRTC, solar panels were set up in 95 depots in the State, while there were some issues in other two depots. For energy needs, solar panels were also installed at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, Jubilee Bus Station, Kukatpally, Kacheguda and others in the city.

“Our aim is to save power and record savings in bills. We have also installed solar panels on the roof tops of Bus Bhavan, Transport Academy in Hakimpet, RTC hospital in Tarnaka and three workshops where the power consumption is high,” said A Purushotham, Executive Director (Revenue), TSRTC.

A total capacity of 5MW of green energy is being harnessed through solar panels set up on available roof top area. The 5MW solar plant in RTC premises is generating around 65 lakh kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 75 lakh kWh per annum.

In addition, all the 29 depots in the city and major bus stations have been fixed with LED fixtures. The savings of electricity due to these LED fixtures is approximately Rs 30 lakh per annum.

It was proposed to replace all the old electrical fixtures with the LED fixtures throughout the State. It was in 2018, a memorandum of understanding between TSRTC and Telangana New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited was signed to take up the installation of solar power project in the corporation.

According to officials, the cost of energy through solar plant is Rs 4.80 per kWh while the payable amount towards electricity consumption from solar power to Renewable Energy Service Company is around Rs 3.9 crore per annum.

Plans are on being worked out to enhance the usage of solar power as RTC is registering good savings in the bills every month, said a senior official adding that solar power is being used for important requirements in the corporation along with conventional electricity.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter