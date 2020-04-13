TSRTC, SCR revenues take huge hit

By | Published: 12:12 am 12:25 am

Hyderabad: With public transportation remaining shut owing to the lockdown, Telangana State Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and South Central Railway (SCR) are set to incur huge losses in their earnings in the financial year 2020-21.

The lockdown to check the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the public transport badly with the movement of all buses and trains remaining suspended since March 22.

The TSRTC runs around 9,000 buses each day across the State and in the city alone, there is a daily ridership of 30 lakh. The RTC registers all types of earnings to the tune of Rs 12.5 crore in the State including Rs 3.5 crore in Greater Hyderabad Zone every day. Since the lockdown was imposed, the RTC has suffered cumulative losses to the tune of Rs 250 crore, officials said.

“After incurring huge loss in earnings in the previous year due to 52-day long strike, we are impacted again with the lockdown. In 2018-2019, we recorded an overall earning of Rs 4,800 crore and the figure could be around Rs 4,700 crore in 2019-20 despite hike in ticket fares. The earnings would drop in next financial year,” said a senior official.

RTC generates its income from traffic revenue, hired revenue, subsidies and other commercial sources. “All our sources of revenue are shut as our operations are closed due to the lockdown,” the official said.

The situation is no different for the SCR, which is incurring a loss to the tune of Rs 10 crore on daily basis. The zone earns revenue of Rs 10 crore by operating nearly 750 passenger trains including superfast and express/ mail and ferries nearly 10 lakh passengers to different parts of the country.

During 2018-19, SCR registered gross originating earnings of Rs 15,640 crore with the major source of revenue for the zone coming in the form of freight earnings, passenger earnings, coach earnings and sundry earnings.

Though the passenger trains have been suspended, freight carrying trains are being operated to transport essential commodities. At present, SCR is running 170 freight trains since the beginning of lockdown.

“The earnings could have been all time low if goods trains were suspended as it is the major source of income to railways. We have witnessed a loss of Rs 200 crore in passenger earnings since the beginning of lockdown,” said a railway official.

