TSRTC slashes courier, parcel fares

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has slashed the fares for its courier and parcel services for the convenience of users. The new fares will be effective from July 22 onwards.

Earlier, the TSRTC would charge a uniform fare for a courier or parcel weighing less than 10 kg. Now in the revised fare chart, the fares have been divided into 0 to 5 kg and 6 to 10 kg categories. The fares will be charged as per the weight of the parcel and officials say this will benefit the customers.

Earlier, the charge for a parcel weighing less than 10 kg was Rs 50 for covering a distance of 75 km. In the new fares, if the parcel weight is between 0 and 5 kg it would be charged Rs 20 and if it is between 6 kg and 10 kg, it will be charged Rs 50. Similarly, the charges of intra and inter State courier services have also been reduced considerably. Earlier, for a intra State courier weighing less than 250 grams, TSRTC was charging Rs 50 and for other States, it was Rs 75. In the new fare chart, the charges for a courier weighing less than 250 grams is Rs 20 (intra State) and Rs 40 (for other States), said a press release.

