TSRTC strike: BIE announces holidays till Oct 20

By | Published: 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) on Saturday declared holidays for all junior colleges and composite degree colleges offering two-year intermediate courses from October 14 to 20 (inclusive of both days). The intermediate colleges will reopen on October 21. This is in view of the ongoing RTC strike.

In a press release, BIE secretary Syed Omer Jaleel said all the principals and managements of the junior colleges should adhere to the holiday schedule announced by the Board.

“The principals and managements of private unaided junior colleges are instructed not to conduct any classes during the period of holidays. Violation of instruction will be viewed seriously and action including disaffiliation will be initiated against erring managements and principals,” Jaleel said.

