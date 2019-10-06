TSRTC strike fails to disrupt life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 2:24 pm 3:10 pm

Hyderabad: The RTC strike for the second consecutive day had most of the city buses remaining confined to the depots.

Sunday being a lean traffic day, the RTC usually operates a skeletal service but with even those buses not plying, commuters had to rely on the Metro services, autos and cabs.

For the inter-district travelers, the authorities stepped up the services and deployed 900 buses on Sunday as against 790 buses yesterday at key bus stations like JBS and MGBS. From JBS, the authorities operated several buses to Vemulawada, Banswada, Siddipet, Medak and Nizamabad.

V. Venkateshwarlu, Executive Director (GHZ), Hyderabad said they would increase the number of bus services to clear the festive rush. “Already some staff members including drivers and conductors have reported and we are expecting more to join,” he said.

On the other hand, complainants were made about private buses charging higher fares from Hyderabad to other parts of the State.

Harish who was traveling from Hyderabad to Nizamabad said they were made to pay Rs.400 per head in RTC deluxe buses and that too without issuing a ticket.

To reach bus stations and railway stations, many families availed autos from their nearest places. “From Mehdipatnam to Secunderabad, we had to pay Rs.300 for an auto,” said Madhava Rao.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .